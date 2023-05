Friday, May 26 — 10 a.m.:

Stock up on local gifts at the Ocean Institute during this year’s spring Mermade Market. The market will run through Saturday, May 27, with a beer garden featured on Friday, May 26, from 4-8 p.m. The event will feature more than 140 indoor and outdoor makers and food trucks.

Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point.

949.672.8019.

