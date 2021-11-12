Editor’s Pick: Mermade Market

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Thursday, November 18: Mermade Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Mermade Market handmade bazaar will be coming to the Ocean Institute with artisans, food trucks, and live music from November 18-20. The Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.

Photo: The Mermade Market is a three-day indoor and outdoor market that sells homemade items from a number of vendors. The market is set up in the Dana Point Harbor. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Thurston from the summer 2016 show

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

