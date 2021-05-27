Editor’s Pick: Memorial Day Services in Dana Point

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
MONDAY, MAY 31: MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES IN DANA POINT
10-11:30 a.m. This year’s Memorial Day Services will feature the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard, classical trumpeter David Longoria, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934 Rifle Team, and the VFW “Boots and Rifle” Ceremony. Program speakers include U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, Dana Point Mayor Jamey Federico, Dana Point Police Services Captain Kirsten Monteleone, Sergio Prince from Orange County 5th Supervisorial District Office, and a squadron Commander and Chaplain from Marine Aircraft Group 39. This program will include special recognition to veterans of World War II and Korea. For more information, call VFW Post 9934 at 949.248.1419. The event will be held at Pines Park, 34941 Camino Capistrano, Capistrano Beach.
