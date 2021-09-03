Editor’s Pick: Marine Memorial March

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, September 5
3:45 p.m. Community members plan to gather in Downtown San Clemente for a march honoring the fallen Camp Pendleton Marines who died in last week’s terrorist bombings at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Participants are encouraged to bring flags, bells, posters and banners, as the community shows Camp Pendleton its love for Marines and Corpsmen. At 4:15 p.m., participants will march solemnly to the Semper Fi Memorial at the Pier Bowl area for a moment of silence. At approximately 4:30 p.m., there will be a reading of the names of the fallen heroes who were brave servicemen and servicewomen. Marchers are expected to gather at the top of Avenida Del Mar (near the El Camino Real intersection).
