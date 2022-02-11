Editor’s Pick: Love Your Beach

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Saturday, Feb. 12

9-11 a.m. Register at Baby Beach or the Ocean Institute to take part in nonprofit Stand Up to Trash’s latest Beach Cleanup and Lunch and Learn. Bags and grabbers will be provided, reusable gloves encouraged. Fresh coffee, hot chocolate and donuts will be provided by The Coffee Importers (participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable cup.) Weigh in at any spot for a chance to win prizes donated by Killer Dana Surf Shop. Lunch will be provided by Subway in the Lantern District. Baby Beach, 24300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. standuptotrash.com.

Featured Image: Courtesy of Stand Up to Trash

