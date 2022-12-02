Editor’s Pick: La Plaza Tree Lighting

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Saturday, Dec. 3
4:30-5:30 p.m. This tree-lighting event will feature carolers, hot chocolate and cookies. Guests can also bring an unwrapped toy for the Spark of Love Toy Drive. The countdown to light the tree will begin at 5:15. La Plaza Park, 34111 La Plaza St, Dana Point. 949.248.3536. danapoint.org.
comments (0)