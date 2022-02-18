Editor’s Pick: Kids’ Pet Parade

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Saturday, Feb. 19

Noon. The Fiesta de Las Golondrinas events hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association continue. Come watch a variety of pets displayed by their owners. Children ages 5-12 are welcome to enter. Entries have a chance to win in various categories: best team costume with owner and pet, best domestic/household pet, best exotic pet, best barnyard/farm animal, and best bird. Los Rios Park, 31747 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.

Featured Image: The Fiesta Association’s Kids’ Pet Parade returns this year to Los Rios Park. Photo: Collin Breaux

