Editor’s Pick: Kayaking Tours

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30: KAYAKING TOURS
10 a.m.-noon. Explore the ocean from the water. Join the Ocean Institute for a two-hour interactive kayak tour around the Dana Point harbor. Learn about the history of the harbor and its unique ecosystem from an expert naturalist. All experience levels are welcome. Must be at least 12 years old to participate. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pricing is $40 per person; members receive 10% discount. Please sign up in advance, as space is limited. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Staff and participants must wear face masks. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. ocean-institute.org.
