Editor’s Pick: International Coastal Cleanup

Saturday, Sept. 17
9-11 a.m. Join Stand Up to Trash at Baby Beach for a Beach Cleanup and Lunch & Learn to celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day. International Coastal Cleanup Day was started as a way to raise awareness about the growing pollution on beaches of the world. Special guest speaker Julie Skoglund from International Bird Rescue will talk about wildlife rehabilitation, from oil spills to fishing hooks and lines. Pre-registration is encouraged. Baby Beach, 24300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. standuptotrash@gmail.com. standuptotrash.com.
