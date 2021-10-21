Editor’s Pick: Halloween ‘Spooktacular’ & Trunk or Treat

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
EDITOR’S PICK: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23: HALLOWEEN ‘SPOOKTACULAR’ & TRUNK OR TREAT
2-8 p.m. The City of Dana Point Recreation Division is teaming up with Dana Point Police Services for two great family events on one day. Indoor activities include a Haunted House maze, games, crafts, cookie decorating, entertainment, a costume parade and treats for children. Dana Point Police Services will be holding their Trunk or Treat in the parking lot area. Come meet the bloodhounds, bomb squad, K-9 Unit, mounted patrol, and the staff that keep Dana Point safe. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a Halloween movie showing on the ballfield with free hot chocolate and popcorn and candy. Refreshments available to purchase throughout the event from Tacos4Troops Food Truck and Kona Ice. For more information, call City of Dana Point Recreation Division at 949.248.3536. Dana Point Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point.
Photo: Charles Parker from Pexels
