Editor’s Pick: Halloween Decorating Contests

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

SEPTEMBER 22-OCTOBER 25

All day. Grab your ghosts, goblins, pumpkins, scarecrows and join in the fun of decorating your front porch or yard with Fall/Halloween-themed decorations. The City of Dana Point wants to see your “BOO-tiful,” creative ideas. The Great Pumpkin Decorating Content is also open to children up to 12 years of age. Get creative and send a photo of your best decorated pumpkin. Pumpkin entries do not have to be the traditional carved variety. Use your imagination and get creative. To enter the contests, submit a photo of your decorated porch/front yard, and a photo of your decorated pumpkin to recreation@danapoint.org by Oct. 25. Winning entry for yard decoration contest will receive $300 in gifts cards to local Dana Point businesses. Winning entry for the pumpkin contest will receive a special Halloween gift basket.

Photo: Spooktacular Porch Decorating Contest. Photo: City of Dana Point

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

