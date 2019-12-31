Editor’s Pick: Getting Friendly with Fungi

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8: SCIENCE NIGHT: GETTING FRIENDLY WITH FUNGI

8 p.m. Explore the world of the kingdom fungi with amateur mycologist Joanne Schwartz. She will describe methods for locating and identifying wild mushrooms in Southern California and beyond, as well as understanding their place in nature. Oaks, pines, orchids and more are dependent on fungal associations. Hear tales of fungal folklore and consider eating and growing fungi. Her recent collecting has focused in the redwoods and southern Sierra, as well as Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and throughout Orange County. Her presentation will feature recent finds from these locations and others. Dana Point Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point. 949.248.3527. danapoint.org.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

