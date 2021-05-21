Editor’s Pick: Field of Honor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26-MONDAY, MAY 31: FIELD OF HONOR AT MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO
9 a.m.-4 p.m. In honor of Memorial Day, Mission San Juan Capistrano is partnering with Homefront America to display up to 400 American flags on the grounds of the historic site. Active duty service members, veterans, first responders and Mission Preservation Society members will receive free admission to the Mission during the exhibit. Regular admission prices will be in place for everyone else. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949. 234.1300. missionsjc.com.
comments (0)