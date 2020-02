SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, MARCH 7-8: FESTIVAL OF WHALES

8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Festival of Whales will host its first weekend of celebration marking the annual gray whale migration. You won’t want to miss out on the Festival of Whales Parade, the “Whales, Tails & Ales” Street Fair—both on Saturday—or the Diamond Dig and Whale of a BBQ on Sunday. Events will be held throughout the day in Dana Point Harbor. Refer to the Festival of Whales Event Guide for more information.