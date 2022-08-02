GETTING OUT, Spotlight

Editor’s Pick: Festival of Butterflies

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6: FESTIVAL OF BUTTERFLIES 

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens will host the fourth annual Festival of the Butterflies. There will be a kids’ parade, butterfly headpiece contest and more fun activities to celebrate nature, gardening and the outdoors. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. goinnative.net. 

