Editor’s Pick: Family Adventure Activities

SATURDAY, JULY 24: FAMILY ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES
10 a.m.-noon. Head out on the trails with self-guided activities along the way to learn more about the Headlands, local ecology and environmental stewardship as a family. Activity packets to help guide your adventure are available for pickup at the Nature Interpretive Center, every fourth Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. End with an art project at the center and go over your exploration and findings with the center’s docents, available until noon. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.
