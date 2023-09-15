Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m.

EVOLVE 2023 features the world premiere of GEN UP: Sierra starring Sierra and Josh Kerr and conversations with thought-leaders to celebrate good vibes in surf and outdoor culture.

Tickets are $25 and include free food, White Claw, Kona Big Wave, KOE Kombucha, Ph Water, YEW Surf Wax, swag bags, access to live programming, films, and a musical performance by The Aquadolls and The Alive.

There will also be a raffle for an eco-surfboard glassed by Ry Harris on-site, soft-tops from Catch Surf, paddleboards from ISLE, and premium beach towels from Nomadix to benefit Save the Waves.

Surfing Heritage and Culture Center, 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. evolve2023.splashthat.com/.