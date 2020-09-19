Editor’s Pick: Engineers Wanted Club

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22: SUSTAINABILITY & AQUACULTURE: ENGINEERS WANTED CLUB

1:30-4:30 p.m. Participants will be introduced to hands-on education and inspired to take ownership of environmental concerns of water quality and conservation. The importance of conserving clean water as a scarce and precious resource will be emphasized as a foundational concept during each phase of the program. Students will design a vertical garden to better understand opportunities, conserve water and grow your own food in urban areas. Admission is $200 per session per participant. First of four sessions is from Sept. 22-Oct. 6. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. Ocean Institute. ocean-institute.org.

Caption: Photo: Ocean Institute