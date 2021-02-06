Editor’s Pick: Eco Warriors Beach Cleanup

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Monday, Feb. 8
9:30 a.m. Join the Eco Warriors from the San Clemente Garden Club for a beach cleanup to catch up with friends while getting some fresh air and helping the coastal environment. The group will meet at the North Beach train station. Participants are encouraged to reuse bags for litter, or use the group’s, and should wear a mask when near others. San Clemente Garden Club, gardenclubsc@gmail.com. sanclementegardenclub.com. San Clemente Metrolink Station, 1850 Avenida Estacion, San Clemente
