Editor’s Pick: Earth Day Native Planting Project

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Beautify a planter mound with a variety of colorful California native plants to attract pollinators to Doheny by providing a vital habitat and nectar source. Please bring along your own shovel, gardening gloves, and refillable water bottle. Don’t forget to dress for getting dirty. Check-in will be at the picnic tables across from the Doheny park entrance, beneath the green canopies. Complimentary parking passes are given at the check-in table and are valid until 12:30, upon completion of the projects. Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. vwiker@parks.ca.gov.

Editor’s Note: Be sure to check out the numerous other Earth Day-related events happening around all three of our South OC towns this week.

Thursday, April 21

HISTORIC ADOBE LECTURE

1-3 p.m. Ione R. Stiegler, principal architect for IS Architecture, will speak at a San Juan Capistrano Docent Society meeting. Stiegler is a leading expert in historic adobe and earthen structures and will present her firm’s work in restoring and rehabilitating both the local Blas Aguilar and Montanez Adobes. San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.551.1914.

Saturday, April 23

EARTH DAY STEWARDSHIP DAY

8-11 a.m. Help maintain the natural habitat at The Nature Reserve in Rancho Mission Viejo, in celebration of Earth Day. Volunteers can help remove weeds and clean up the outdoor preserve. Volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves if they have them. Participants must be registered by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The Richard and Donna O’Neill Conservancy, 28811 Ortega Highway, Rancho Mission Viejo. 949.489.9778. thenaturereserve.org.

EVERY DAY IS EARTH DAY

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The ocean begins at your front door. Trash on your doorstep will find its way to street, gutter, sewer, creek, river, then the ocean. Presented by Great Opportunities Nonprofit and the San Juan Capistrano Youth Advisory Board, this Earth Day event invites the community to assist in the beautification of San Juan. Great Opportunities opens the door for underserved youth to increase their knowledge about their aquatic environment, grow their life skills and experience leadership through teaching swimming, beach programs, environmental awareness, and transportation. Meet at Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 714.299.0912. info@greatopps.org.

BACKCOUNTRY HIKE

9-11 a.m. Join members of the San Onofre Parks Foundation for a hike to celebrate Earth Day. Meet at the trailhead at the end of Avenida La Pata near the San Clemente Dog Park. 301 Avenida La Pata. sanoparks.org.

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The event is free. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

18TH ANNUAL EARTH DAY FESTIVAL

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The City of San Clemente and the Watershed Task Force will host this free event, where attendees can receive information about caring for natural resources from various organizations. The day’s festivities begin with a beach cleanup at 8:30 a.m. at the municipal pier, followed by demonstrations, giveaways, and other activities at Parque Del Mar in the Pier Bowl. 622 Avenida Del Mar. 949.361.8322. san-clemente.org.

EARTH DAY PARTY

5-7 p.m. Get into the spirit of Earth Day with a party at Rhythm and Resin, sponsored by the Paskowitz Foundation. There will be live music, food, drinks, and raffle prizes. The $10 donation at the door will go toward efforts to pick up trash at beaches and parking lots during Earth Month. Rhythm and Resin, 220 Avenida Vaquero, San Clemente. keepersofthesea.org/events/earthday.

