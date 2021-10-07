Editor’s Pick: Doheny Wood

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
EDITOR’S PICK: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9: DOHENY WOOD
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Presented by Southern California Woodies, Doheny Wood is an all-woodie car show at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. More than 100 classic woodie wagons will be on display next to the picnic area. A great raffle for a lot of beach and car-related swag will also be featured. No charge for the show, but park admission is $15 ($14 for seniors). Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629. For more information, call 951.219.2815 or 949.388.3278, or visit socalwoodies.com
comments (0)