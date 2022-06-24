Editor’s Pick: Doheny Surf & Art Festival

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Saturday, June 25, & Sunday, June, 26

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Doheny State Beach Foundation’s free two-day celebration of Southern California surfing at Doheny State Beach. There will a Vendor Village featuring multiple booths, as well as live music, great food, a Los Molinos Beer Garden, beach-inspired art, the Vintage Surf Collector’s Club, and of course, the Menehune Surfing Contest sponsored by Doheny Longboard Surfing Association. State Park parking fees will be required if parking at the park. Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. dohenystatebeach.org.

Featured Image: The Doheny Surf & Art Festival will take over the sands at Doheny State Beach this Saturday and Sunday. Photo: File/Kristina Pritchett

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

