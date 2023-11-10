Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-noon.

Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 and the City of Dana Point as they present a Veterans Day ceremony honoring local servicemembers at the Dana Point Veterans Memorial in Strands Vista Park.

The event will feature the unveiling of updated memorial plaques, listing the names of veterans who have died during the past year and were members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post or residents of Dana Point.

Strands Vista Park, 34201 Selva Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536. recreation@danapoint.org. vfwpost9934.org.