Editor’s Pick: DANA POINT SYMPHONY OUTDOOR CONCERT

FRIDAY, JUNE 11: DANA POINT SYMPHONY OUTDOOR CONCERT

7:30 p.m. The Dana Point Symphony is proud to announce a performance for a live audience in a free, outdoor concert event at the Kaleidoscope in Mission Viejo. Attendees and supporters are encouraged to give generously by sending donations using the link below. RSVP seating is available as well and highly recommended, as courtyard seating is limited. This concert is the first time that the orchestra will perform during the pandemic. As a celebration, musicians will be performing beautiful and joyous music by Rossini, Dvorak, Debussy, Weber, and many more popular classical hits. The DPSO is also partnering with Space in the Gap and Sol Agave in order to offer patrons a special dinner menu along with other incentives, exclusively for DPSO audience members who sign up for dinner at 6 p.m. Audience members are invited to arrive early for dinner and a walking tour of the Space in the Gap galleries before the concert begins. For seating, dinner and donations, visit forms.gle/tvptgx6yDXKYrzRA8. Parking is free. Be sure to bring warm outdoor clothes and don’t forget your mask. The Kaleidoscope, 27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo. danapointsymphony.com.

