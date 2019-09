SUNDAY, SEPT. 22: DANA POINT LANTERN DISTRICT CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOW

10 a.m.-3 p.m. This annual event is held on Del Prado between Violet Lantern and Ruby Lantern. The show features hundreds of custom and classic cars, a motorcycle display, awards, food and more. This event is free to the public. Dana Point Lantern District, 24292 Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point.