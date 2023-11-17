Thursday, Nov. 23, 7-11 a.m.

Run the race before you stuff your face.

The 46th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot, presented by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, will welcome back nearly 10,000 participants to the Dana Point Harbor this Thanksgiving Day.

Burn off those pre-Thanksgiving meal calories with a run/walk of a 5K, 10K, Combo 10K/5K or Kids’ 1-mile Gobble Wobble. A portion of each registration will be donated to nonprofit partners.

Dana Point Harbor, 34571 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point. turkeytrot.com.