SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30: DANA POINT HARBOR HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Come out and enjoy the holiday lights in Dana Point Harbor. Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett officially kicked off the season for holiday illumination on Friday, Nov. 22 by lighting up the “Merry Kiss Me” sign in front of Coffee Importers. Spectators can walk throughout the harbor for a colorful, immersive experience with plenty of photo opportunities. Dana Point Harbor, 34571 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.