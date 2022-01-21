Editor’s Pick: Dana Point Harbor Blood Drive

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Thursday, Jan. 27

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dana Point Harbor Partners, in collaboration with the American Red Cross, will host a blood drive with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. iHeartYoga will be offering a free yoga class, to be used within 30 days, for each donor on the day of the drive. Donors who have made an appointment, and walk-ins, will be able to sign up to receive their free yoga class via email the following day. Donors will also receive a coupon for either a cup of coffee or scoop of ice cream from The Coffee Importers and a tote bag from Killer Dana Surf Shop. There is an urgent need for donations due to the dangerously low blood supply. Scheduling an appointment is highly encouraged and can be done through redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code “DPHP.” The Bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot at the corner of Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive. Dana Point Harbor, 34521 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point. 1.800.733.2767. danapointharbor.com.

Featured Photo: Courtesy of Dana Point Harbor Partners

