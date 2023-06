TUESDAY, JULY 4, 9 p.m. — Fireworks will be shot from a barge on the water off the coastline of Doheny State Beach in celebration of Independence Day.

Prior to the fireworks display, the Condor Squadron, consisting of WWII North American AT-6 airplanes, will make a flyover in Dana Point from 5:50-5:55 p.m.

To listen to the special 4h of July playlist during the show, visit bit.ly/DPFireworks.

25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

