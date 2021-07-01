Editor’s Pick: Dana Point Fourth of July Fireworks

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SUNDAY, JULY 4: DANA POINT FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS
9 p.m. One of the best Southern California fireworks displays is back with a bang. The fireworks are shot from a barge on the water, located off the coastline of Doheny State Beach. The music for the show is available on Spotify at bit.ly/DPFireworks. For more information, call the City of Dana Point Recreation Division at 949.248.3536 or email recreation@danapoint.org.
