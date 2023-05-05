Thursday May, 4 — 5:30 p.m.

The inaugural Dana Point Film Festival kicks off on May 4, with film screenings, panels and discussions running through May 7. The festival is dedicated to the ocean, with films centered around marine life, ocean health and the human relationship with the sea.

Films will be screened at the Dana Hills High School Porthole Theater, the Dana Point Woman’s Club Community House and the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach.

A complete list of the feature-length and short documentary films to be screened is available on the festival website

danapointfilmfestival.eventive.org