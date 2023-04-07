Saturday, April 8

9-11 a.m. The Easter Bunny is hopping over to Dana Point this year, leaving eggs for kids to find at Pines Park and Sea Canyon Park. Egg hunts will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Make sure to bring an empty basket to fill with candy and eggs. A pancake breakfast is available from 8-11 a.m., with proceeds benefiting the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary’s charitable efforts. Pines Park, 34942 Camino Capistrano, Capistrano Beach; and Sea Canyon Park, 33093 Santiago Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3636.