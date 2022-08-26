Editor’s Pick: Dana Point Classic Car Show

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, Aug. 28
10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce presents the Dana Point Classic Car show. The event is free for spectators. Located on Del Prado Avenue between Golden Lantern and the Pacific Coast Highway/Del Prado Archway, this event attracts thousands of spectators to enjoy hundreds of custom and classic cars, awards, food trucks, beer gardens and more. Dana Point Car Show, 34183 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite A, Dana Point. 949.496.1555. carshow@danapointchamber.com. danapointcarshow.com.
Featured Image: File/Courtesy of Sandy Simmons Photography
