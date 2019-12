FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6: DANA POINT BOAT PARADE

Get ready for a Tiki Holiday takeover at Dana Point Harbor during the 45th annual Boat Parade of Lights Dec. 6-7, 13-14. There will be family fun festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m. near the restaurants and shop area. The boat parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Water’s Edge, and there will be trolley service from 4:30-10:30 p.m. Dana Point Harbor, 34571 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.