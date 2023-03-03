Saturday, March 4

10 a.m. Check out the 52nd annual Dana Point Festival of Whales in the trademarked Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World this weekend. The “Magical Migration” parade will kick off the weekend’s festivities at 10 a.m., with a route starting at the Richard Henry Dana Statue on the Island Way Bridge. Throughout the weekend, there will also be whale watching opportunities on a special FOW schedule. There will also be a Welcoming of Whales Ceremony open to the public at dusk on Friday, March 3, on the beach behind the Ocean Institute. The Festival of Whales will also feature the inaugural Concerts on the Cliff at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa with performances from artists Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne. A schedule and map of activities and other information can be found in the Festival of Whales Guide insert in the Feb. 24 edition of the Dana Point Times, as well as on the Festival of Whales website at festivalofwhales.com.