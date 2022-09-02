Editor’s Pick: D. Yoder Family Sunday 95th Anniversary Celebration

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, Sept. 4
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Celebrate the 95th anniversary of Casa Romantica during D. Yoder Family Sunday with free admission. Learn history with docents placed around the property and learn how Ole Hanson’s 1927 home was turned into the cultural center it is now. There will be a celebration with cake to commemorate the Casa’s 95 years as a home and gardens. Casa Romantica Cultural Center & Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.
