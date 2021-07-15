Editor’s Pick: Concerts in the Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SUNDAY, JULY 18: CONCERTS IN THE PARK
3-6 p.m. Enjoy live music during free outdoor concerts at Pacific Coast Highway and Niguel Road, behind the Dana Point Library area. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. DSB – The Next Best Thing to Journey and The Reflexx will perform. Sea Terrace Park, 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536. danapoint.org.
