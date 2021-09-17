Editor’s Pick: Coastal Cleanup Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

EDITOR’S PICK: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18: COASTAL CLEANUP DAY

All day. Various entities throughout Dana Point will be hosting cleanup efforts for Coastal Cleanup Day. Join the effort to remove trash and plastic pollution in Dana Point Harbor with Westwind Sailing and Stand Up to Trash. Clean up on land or water. Kayaks and SUPs available for participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Westwind Sailing is located at 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. Coast Keeper will host a cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon with various locations.

Register online at coastkeeper.org/get-involved/coastal-cleanup-day.

OC Parks and Surfrider Foundation of South Orange County will host a cleanup at Salt Creek Beach from 9 a.m. to noon. Parking vouchers will be provided to volunteers upon check-in at the vehicle access at the top of the hill. Bring your own reusable glove or garden glove and reusable water bottle. No latex or single-use water bottles. Everything else will be provided.

For a full list of beach cleanup events across Orange County, click here.

