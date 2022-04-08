Editor’s Pick: City Launches Egg-Decorating Contest for Kids

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The Dana Point Recreation department invites kids to get creative and decorate eggs for spring. Kids can decorate real eggs, plastic eggs, egg-shaped rocks, paper-mâché eggs, playdough or clay, bake an egg-shaped cookie, or draw an egg. This contest is open to kids up to 12 years of age. All submittals need to be emailed to recreation@danapoint.org by April 11. Submissions should include a photo of the decoration, as well as your name and age. Winners will receive a special gift from the Easter Bunny.
Featured Image: Courtesy of Eren Li/Pexels
