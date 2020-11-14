Editor’s Pick: Capture the King Tide Nature Walk

GETTING OUT

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15: CAPTURE THE KING TIDE NATURE WALK

8 a.m. Capture the highest tide of the year and contribute to a citizen science project scheduled during the year’s highest predicted tides. The King Tides are a common term for a set of exceptionally high tides that normally occur three or four times a year. Join Ocean Institute staff to learn about tides and how sea-level rise is impacting our local coastline, then head to the local marine protected area to document the effects of the King Tides as a citizen scientist for the California King Tides Project. Tickets are $10 per adult and $7.50 per child. Sign up in advance, as space is limited. Walk-ins will only be allowed when space is available. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org/plan-your-visit.

