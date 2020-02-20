Editor’s Pick: Capistrano Beach Public Workshop

Wednesday, February 26

6 p.m. The County of Orange, OC Parks is seeking public input on three design alternatives for Capistrano Beach Park to help staff select the best alternative for the community. The designs were developed from the public comments received in the online survey and previous public meetings. OC Parks staff and project consultants will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and obtain comments on draft alternatives. Children’s activities will be provided. OC Sailing and Events Center, 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point.