FRIDAY, APRIL 14:

6:30-9 p.m. Guests are invited to sip on fine wines and taste a variety of delicacies at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa’s Richard Henry Dana Ballroom overlooking the Pacific. The California Wine Festival will run through Saturday at Sea Terrace Park, featuring fine wines, regional craft brews and artisanal food samples. Caribbean steel band Upstream will perform. Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. info@californiawinefestival.com. californiawinefestival.com.