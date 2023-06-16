FRIDAY, JUNE 16-SUNDAY, JUNE 18: California is Celebrating State Parks Week with a series of free events for families and friends to enjoy at Doheny State Park through Sunday June 18.

From 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, visitors can participate in a Beautification Project by decorating the Campfire Center to prepare for summer.

Saturday, June 17, will mark Native American Day. After cleaning the day before, visitors can celebrate the community and rich heritage of the coastal California State Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

And on Sunday, from 9 a.m.-noon, there will be a Beach and Watershed Cleanup to give the beach, river mouth and watershed a good cleaning. These events are free, but day-use fees may still apply. Registration is highly recommended.

Doheny State Beach

25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

949.496.6171.

castateparksweek.org.