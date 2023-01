Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m.-Noon. Orange County residents are invited to visit the Nature Interpretive Center at the Dana Point Headlands to pick up a free four-inch white sage plant while supplies last. A Sage in Every Garden is a campaign to add more than 2,000 native white sage plants to Orange County gardens. White sage is a water-wise magnet for pollinators and supports wildlife. The Nature Interpretive Center, 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. occnps.org.