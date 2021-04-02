Editor’s Pick: Bunny Hop Trolley

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Easter Bunny and his helpers from the City of Dana Point Recreation Division will be riding on the Bunny Hop Trolley distributing pre-packaged gift bags with Easter eggs and goodies for kids up to age 12. Remember to wear a cloth face covering and maintain social distancing. For more information, contact the Recreation Division at 949.248.3536. The Bunny Hop Trolley will be stopping at the following locations: Pines Park, 9-9:30 a.m.; Sunset Park, 10-10:30 a.m.; Dana Woods Park, 11-11:30 a.m.; and Sea Canyon Park, noon-12:30 p.m.
