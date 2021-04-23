Editor’s Pick: Blood Drive in Honor of Bill Hart

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friends of former San Clemente council candidate and active community member Bill Hart are organizing a blood drive in his honor. Bill Hart, who is the brother of San Juan Capistrano Councilmember Howard Hart, was diagnosed with lymphoma in March 2020 and needs blood as part of his treatment. The blood drive will be held in conjunction with the South OC Cars and Coffee show. Appointments and a photo ID are required, and there will be antibody testing of each blood donation. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 844.380.5220. scbloodbank.org/donate.
