Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1-2 p.m.

Join the Ocean Institute aboard the Spirit of Dana Point and learn all about the ship’s history along with the restoration process.

The dockside guided tour will tell the stories of those who work hard to keep the ship seaworthy.

Tickets are $25.

The Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.