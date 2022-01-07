Editor’s Pick: Beach Cleanup & Lunch and Learn

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Sunday, Jan. 9

9-11 a.m. Join Stand up to Trash and its local Dana Point partners, including Dana Point Harbor Partners and the Ocean Institute, for their first Beach Cleanup of the year, as well as their new environmental education program, Lunch and Learn. Ocean Institute offers its wharf as the backdrop for the educational portion of the cleanup, where a distinguished speaker will discuss various environmental topics related to the monthly theme. Pre-register online at standuptotrash.com. For more information about joining and registering, contact Vicki Patterson by phone at 949.413.3586 or email at standuptotrashgmail.com. Baby Beach, 24300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

Photo: Courtesy of Stand up to Trash

