Editor’s Pick: Beach Cleanup to Celebrate Ocean Moms

SUNDAY, MAY 16: BEACH CLEANUP CELEBRATING OCEAN MOMS
9-11 a.m. Stand Up to Trash will host a beach cleanup at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point in celebration of ocean moms. Pre-register at standupotrash.com. Bags and gloves will be provided. Check in near the Salt Creek Beach parking lot and weigh your trash with Stand Up to Trash volunteers on the beach. Salt Creek Beach, 33333 South Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. standuptotrash.com.
