Editor’s Pick: Back to Roots: Native Plant Garden Tour

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27
12:30-1:30 p.m. Do you enjoy the natural wonders the coast of Southern California has to offer? Have you ever wanted to know more about the beautiful plants around you? If so, then join Ocean Institute for the California Native Plant tour. Come learn how to identify certain iconic native plants and hear about how native animals and people use them. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. ocean-institute.org.
